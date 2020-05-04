Parcels delivered by Ballee Community Association

Ballee Community Association have played their part in helping the commuity during the COVID crisis.

The Association were awarded £1000 funding from Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and then match funded £1000 from their own reserve funds to make 80 emergency parcels for older residents in Ballee.

The parcels consisted of both food and essential items such as cleaning products and toiletries.

Maurice Cooper who owns Ballee Discount Store kindly helped the Association in the supply of products to make these parcels up.

Prior to this Maurice also supplied and delivered his own food parcels.