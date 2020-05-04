Latest Covid-19 death figures see total rise to 387

FIVE more people are reported to have died as a result of coronavirus in Northern Ireland.

A further death, which occurred outside of the last 24 hours but which has just been recorded, means that the total number of people who have died from coronavirus in Northern Ireland now stands at 387.

Just shy of 400 positive cases have been reported in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon out of 2,952. A total of 2,558 have tested negative while two are indeterminate.

Across Northern Ireland 3,836 people have tested positive out of almost 26,500 laboratory confirmed tests – up by 69 from yesterday (Sunday).

In the Southern Trust 942 patients have been discharged after having been admitted to hospital with 179 inpatients. Craigavon Area Hospital has discharged more patients (765) than any hospital in Northern Ireland and has more inpatients (151) too.

At Daisy Hill Hospital 142 patients have been discharged and 16 inpatients, while at Craigavon's Bluestone Unit five people have been discharged while there are six inpatients.

South Tyrone Hospital, meanwhile, has discharged eight patients while there is one inpatient.

Lurgan Hospital has 22 discharged and four inpatients while at St Luke's in Armagh there is just one inpatient.