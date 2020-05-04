Proposal to give healthcare workers the freedom of ABC borough

THE DUP grouping on Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has proposed to offer the Freedom of the Borough to health care staff involved in the fight against COVID-19.

In a joint statement the DUP Group said, “The Coronavirus has had a huge affect on the Borough and our thoughts are firstly with those who have suffered bereavement due to Covid19 and we also send our best wishes to those currently in hospital and other care settings fighting this virus.

"Given the seismic contribution made by those working in our hospitals and care facilities in standing on the frontline in the fight against Covid19, we feel it is important that this very brave and courageous contribution is recognised by our Council when the time is right to do so.

"We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to health care workers across the Borough and we salute them all as they continue this vital life saving work. God willing, when the public health environment allows, this Council can mark this contribution in a befitting manner that reflects the Borough’s gratitude.”