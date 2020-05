THERE ain't no party like a Tandragee Primary School party - and the school's staff have proven just that with a fantastic video!

They've been taking part in a lip-sinc of S Club's 7's Nineties pop classic 'Reach For The Stars'.

Featuring Supergirl, at least one tutu and a car wash the video is sure to put everyone in a good mood and let schoolchildren know that the staff are thinking about them.

Well done to the staff for putting a smile on our faces!