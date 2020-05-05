Council reminds residents to observe social distancing in district's parks

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is urging its residents to remain aware of observing social distancing in public parks and spaces.

Current guidelines issued from Government allow people to leave their homes for exercise once per day for activities such as a walk, run or bike ride.

People are to only go outside with members of their household and should exercise from or near their home instead of driving to parks.

A spokesperson for ABC Council said they wanted to encourage people to use its facilities safely.

"To encourage safe social distancing in our outdoor spaces all children’s play areas have been temporarily closed in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, where it can be challenging to keep surfaces and equipment clean and disinfected, and maintain social distancing among young children.

"However, our parks and open spaces are open for pedestrian access only with strict social distancing to be observed at all times.

"Anyone visiting a park should stay at least two metres apart from anyone outside of their household and should wash their hands as soon as they are back indoors. Gatherings, group games, picnics and BBQ’s are not permitted."

Lord Mayor for ABC, Councillor Mealla Campbell, said: “I would urge people to follow the social distancing guidelines while using our parks. These measures are essential during this time in order to keep themselves and others safe.

“Please keep our parks safe for everyone to use, remember to dispose of your litter responsibly and keep dogs on leads to ensure social distancing can be maintained at all times," she added.

In line with government guidance children’s play areas are temporarily closed in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus from the equipment, and to ensure social distancing amongst young children. The virus can spread when young children touch contaminated equipment and then touch their hands to their eyes, nose, or mouth.