Further 17 deaths announced by Department of Health

A FURTHER 17 people have sadly died from coronavirus, the Department of Health has reported today (Tuesday), with six of these having occurred in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths related to the disease to 404.

Of these 404, 45 deaths have occurred in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area, while 27 people have sadly passed away from Covid-19 in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area.

The figures were revealed on the Department's new dashboard facility on its website.

The ABC area has recorded the second highest number of coronavirus-related deaths, second only to Belfast where 124 people have died.

Some 32,094 laboratory confirmed tests have been carried out with 3881 individuals testing positive.

In the ABC area 397 people have tested positive for Covid-19, with Newry, Mourne and Down having 232 positive tests.