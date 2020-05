POLICE have made an appeal for information following the theft of a red Honda ST70 quad with AZTEC weed sprayer mounted on the rear.

Const. Patrick McNally said, “It is understood the vehicle was taken from the Ballyvally Road, Armagh, on April 30th. If you can help please call the 101 number.

"Alternatively information about crime can be passed anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”