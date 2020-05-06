Deaths from Newry, Mourne and Down

Tony Mitchell, Armagh

Tony died peacefully on April 25th in hospital. Beloved husband of the late Marie. Loving father of Ann, Celia, Philomena, and Maureen. Loving grandfather of Tony, Naomi, John, Amy, Jason, Rhea, Aaron, Mitchell, Quinn and Cody. Great grandfather of Freya and Jenson. Dear brother of Joe, Angela, Eilish, Geraldine and the late Maureen, and Philomena. A private funeral has taken place. Very deeply regretted.

Eunan Wray, Warrenpoint

Eunan died suddenly at home. Beloved son of the late Hugh, and Patricia Wray. Dearly loved brother of Martin, Hugh, and Cathy. May he rest in peace. Eunan’s funeral took place on Tuesday April 28th in St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint.

Francis Campbell, Armagh

Francis died peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Beloved son of the late Annie and James and dear brother of the late Patsy, Anna, Jim and Sean. His funeral took place on Wednesday, April 29th at at St Malachy’s Church. Very deeply regretted.

John Flynn, Armagh

John died peacefully at home. Dear husband of Michelle, loving father of Rachel, Danielle, Nathan, Kieva and John. Granda of Amelia-Rose and JJ. Son of Michael and the late Christine, beloved brother of Denise, Patrick, Noel, Christine, Kathleen and Martin. Funeral took place on Wednesday April 29th.

Henry Kavanagh, Rostrevor

Henry died peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry, April 26th. Devoted husband of the late Bronagh. Loving father of David, Mary, and the late Paul. Henry’s funeral Mass took place on Tuesday, April 28th in St Mary’s, Star of the Sea, Rostrevor. Deeply regretted by his children, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, Marian and Anne, his brother Cecil and sister Joyce, his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Sheelagh Vernon, Armagh

Sheelagh died peacefully in Greenpark Nursing Home. Beloved daughter of the late Charles, and Rose. loving sister of Rosemary, Teresa, Paul, Joan, Maura and the late Charles. A private funeral has taken place and Requiem Mass will be celebrated at a later time. Very deeply regretted.

Angela McAleenan, Armagh

Died suddenly on April 25th at her home. Angela, beloved wife of the late Kevin, and much-loved sister of Nan and Ignatius. Dearest aunt to numerous nephews and nieces.Her funeral has taken place. Deeply regretted by her brother, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Rita McCaffrey, Rathfriland

Rita passed away in the Manor Nursing Home, on April 28th.

Beloved daughter of the late James and Mary McCaffrey, and dear sister of Aileen Lawlor, Carmel Flynn, Rosaleen McEvoy, Bronagh O’Hare, Clare McPolin, Donna Brannigan, Liam, Oliver, and Brendan. Rita’s funeral took place on Wednesday, April 29th in St Mary’s Church, Rathfriland, with burial afterwards in Kilcoo cemetery. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle.

William Edward (Billy) Brown (Formerly Newry)

The death took place on 2nd May suddenly in Craigavon Area Hospital of William Edward (Billy) Brown, late of Kernan Grove Portadown and formerly of Mullaghglass, Newry.

Billy was the beloved husband of the late Gwendoline devoted father of Susan, Mandy, Paul and Gwen. Father-in-law of Jill and Harald and a treasured Grandad of Nicola and Catherine.

House and funeral strictly private due to the current circumstances.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired for the benefit of First Portadown Presbyterian Church Building Fund, c/o Milne Funeral Services 59 Seagoe Road, Portadown BT63 5HS.

Eugene Ward, Cabra

The death took place at Craigavon Area Hospital of Eugene Ward, Cabra.

Beloved husband of Brenda, he was dear father of Nadine, Nicola and Conal and father in law of Steven.

Eugene's remains will arrive at St.Mary's Church Cabra on Monday 4th May at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, son, son-in-law, sisters and brothers Liz, Aelred, Peter, Imelda, Pauline, John, Monica, Austin, Dominic, Maurice, Briege, Mark and Bernie, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces and entire family circle.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the staff of the I.C.U. Craigavon Area Hospital c/o the family.

Arthur O’Hare, Newry

Arthur O’Hare died peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital on May 2.

Arthur, dearly beloved husband of Kathleen was loving father of Sean and Pat, 70 Cowan Street. May he Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortege passed through Cowan Street and Church Street on Monday to arrive at Monkshill Cemetery for private burial.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, grandchildren Michael, Shannon and Hannah, sisters Vera and Rosaleen and the entire family circle.

Eamon McKay, Newry

Eamon McKay (Newry) died 2nd May peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Eamon RIP.

Loving husband of Patricia and beloved father of Brendan, Lorna, Garry and Barbara. 28 Kidds Road, Bessbrook.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Due to current restrictions the family home and funeral Mass will be private.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family circle and friends.

Annie Mary Priestley, Castlewellan

Annie Mary Priestley died on May 1 peacefully at hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Robert, she was mother of Anne, Roberta, Priscilla and David, mother-in-law of Garth, Jeff, Jim and Eileen and Grandmother to Rebecca, Andrew, Grace, Bethany, Ross, Lara, Sarah and Bobby.

Sadly due to the current public health crisis, the funeral will be restricted to a small family gathering.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be sent to Stroke Association C/o Wallace Shaw Funeral Directors, 14a Clarkhill Road, Castlewellan, BT31 9BJ.

Bridie McSweeney, Rostrevor

Bridie McSweeney (Rostrevor) died 30th April , peacefully at St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Warrenpoint.

Bridie was the dearly beloved wife of the late Derrick, formerly of Cloughmore Park, Rostrevor.

May her soul rest in peace.

Sadly due to the on-going health crisis and Public Health recommendations the Funeral is strictly private.

Deeply regretted by her loving family and friends.

Kate Sloan, Loughinisland

Kate Sloan died 1st May 2020 peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Dearly beloved wife of Paddy, she was loving mother to Roisin and Aidan. Dear mother-in-law to Michael and Dearbhla. Cherished Nannie to Ethan, Chloe, Rioghnach, Hannah, Fiadh and Síne. Much loved sister of Geraldine, Elish (Chicago), Damien and Des.

A private funeral will take place due to current restrictions.

Kate's funeral will leave her late residence at 3:30 pm on Saturday 2nd May 2020 on its way to Saint Macartan's (New) Cemetery, Loughinisland.