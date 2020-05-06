Recycle Now launches new nationwide campaign

With most of us now staying at home, more household waste is putting pressure on recycling and waste services.

Recycle Now has launched a nationwide campaign this week to let Mid and East Antrim householders know how they can help our dedicated recycling and waste workers stay safe while they continue to provide us with the best possible service during the COVID-19 crisis.

The four-week campaign will consist of social media, local radio advertisements and leaflets distributed to every household (from Monday 11 May).

We can do this by:

Checking Council’s website regularly for updates on types and frequencies of recycling and waste collections where we live – including what can and can’t be recycled: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/bin-collections/

Re-using or finding another use for things we might otherwise throw away

Minimising the amount of rubbish, recycling and food waste we produce

If you’re self-isolating and feeling ill, putting any potentially infected items like used tissues or cleaning cloths into separate plastic bags and double bagging them

Avoiding doing big clear-outs while at home, which will create more rubbish and recycling for council crews to collect

Not burning waste at home

Continuing to wash our hands regularly, maintaining good hygiene when handling our rubbish and recycling and keeping at least two metres from workers when they are collecting

When putting out bins we should:

Put bins out the evening before collection is scheduled

Clean bin handles with disinfectant before and after collection

Put wipes, cloths, gloves etc. used for cleaning into the general waste

If recyclable items are building up at home Waveney Road, Ballymena, Redlands, Larne and Sullatober, Carrickfergus Household Recycling Centres are currently open between 9am – 5pm, Monday to Friday. They are currently accepting the following items: black bagged waste, green garden waste, flattened cardboard, glass and cans/tins. For further information on this, please go to: https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/bin-collections. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s Bring Centres are open to accept various waste streams including glass, cans/tins, paper and textiles.

To locate your nearest Bring Centre and to find out what they accept, please visit https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/resident/waste-recycling/household-recycling-centres/bring-centres/

We need to store recyclable items safely until they can be collected. Paper and card must be kept dry and away from heaters, ovens and naked flames so that it does not catch fire. Fold paper, flatten boxes and crush plastic bottles and other containers so that they take up less room. Council’s ability to maintain our usual collections may change throughout the COVID-19 crisis. Keep checking our website to find out what will be collected, and please continue to recycle. In the meantime, for further information go to https://www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19/bin-collections/