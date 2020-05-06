Another 14 deaths announced

THE Department of Health has announced a further 14 people have sadly died from coronavirus - three of those within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 418.

Both the local council areas have seen their death toll increase by one, with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council now recording 46 deaths from the virus, with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area recording 28.

A total of 3934 individuals have now tested positive in laboratory tests - 401 of those in ABC Council are and 233 in the NMD Council area.