Another 14 deaths announced

Another 14 deaths announced
Caroline Rainey

Reporter:

Caroline Rainey

Email:

news@outlooknews.co.uk

THE Department of Health has announced a further 14 people have sadly died from coronavirus - three of those within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of deaths from Covid-19 to 418.

Both the local council areas have seen their death toll increase by one, with Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council now recording 46 deaths from the virus, with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area recording 28.

A total of 3934 individuals have now tested positive in laboratory tests - 401 of those in ABC Council are and 233 in the NMD Council area.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130