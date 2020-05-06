Mid-Ulster Council moves to place 350 staff on furlough

MID-ULSTER Council is to seek to furlough 350 staff, it has been confirmed, in an effort to offset huge losses it is making each month.

As things stand, Council claims it is facing “severe financial losses” of “approximately £620,000 per month” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mid Ulster District Council hopes, that if accepted for the scheme, Council’s losses could be offset by “£280,000 per month”.

The Council has also confirmed employees who are furloughed will not lose out financially.

Following confirmation from Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA that councils could avail of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, a spokesperson for Mid-Ulster District Council confirmed they were applying to the scheme.

“We are assessing the impact of the Coronavirus on our finances and exploring how that financial loss can be best mitigated,” said a Council spokesperson.

“Council currently has no plans to reduce services due to the financial pressure associated with COVID-19. The Council is to apply to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to help offset its severe financial losses which stand at approximately £620,000 per month as a result of the pandemic.

“A total of 350 staff, the majority of whom work in the leisure, culture and tourism service, are to be furloughed and none will suffer any financial detriment.

“If the application is accepted, the Council’s current losses could be offset by approximately £280,000 per month.”