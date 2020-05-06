Murphy announces £1.1m funding for Southern Area Hospice

FINANCE Minister, Conor Murphy has announced that the Southern Area Hospice is to receive £1.1 million of funding.

It's part of a funding package of £6.75 million for local hospices to support them with the current financial challenges they are facing.

Making the announcement, Conor Murphy, who is an MLA for the Newry and Armagh constituency, said: “The care and support our hospices provide is truly inspiring.

“Our Hospices are there for people and their families when they need it most.

“This £6.75 million support package will help them with the current challenges they are facing from loss of donations and revenue from their retail outlets.

“This funding will make a real difference to these organisations and the families they support.”

The largest share of the money (£3.2 million) is going to the Northern Ireland Hospice including the Children's Hospice, with £1.6 million going to Marie Curie. £600,000 will go to the Foyle Hospice and £250,000 to the Cancer Fund for Children.