No 'Black' parades in 2020

‘Black Day’ will not be held in 2020, the Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, Rev William Anderson, has confirmed.

This includes the Scarva Sham Fight which was scheduled to be held on July 14 this year.

The Sovereign Grand Master said: “While it is regrettable that this decision has to be taken, the coronavirus pandemic means we are living in difficult and uncertain times, and we appreciate completely our obligations under Government regulations that are likely to be with us for the foreseeable future.

“The protection of our members, band members, and all our friends and supporters that take part in and enjoy our processions is paramount, together with our responsibility for the wider community.”

Rev Anderson continued: “Our focus remains on doing all we can to assist with the fight against this terrible virus.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for many, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones.”

The Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, concluded: “I know many of our members and their families will feel a sense of sadness that our demonstrations this summer have had to be cancelled.

“However, we look forward with confidence in Him who is the King of kings and Lord of lords. There is no doubt that in due course our Institution will once again have the opportunity to witness through our processions, services and ongoing charity work, the wonderful saving message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all the world.”