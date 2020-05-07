Omagh Academy and Hockey Club prepare to embark on May fundraising challenges

Last Friday marked the beginning of wonderful fundraising initiatives by Omagh Academy and Omagh Hockey Club to help the Western Trust.

The teachers and other staff at the Academy are preparing to collectively walk, run or cycle each day in May with the aim to reach a huge target of 4,000 miles by the end of the month!

"Our NHS means so much to us as it serves our community, and we want to celebrate and recognise the strength, bravery and selflessness of our front line workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis," said PE teacher and hockey coach, Lesley Dickson.

"Among our local NHS heroes are parents and past pupils of our school, as well as people who have family connections to our school community."

Meanwhile, members of Omagh Hockey Club members will run a 5k every day in the month of May to raise funds in assisting healthcare workers.

The idea was generated by club captain Lyndsey McCay, whose sister, Wendy is a doctor at Bristol Children's Hospital.

"We were thinking about how we could raise money for the community and the Western Trust," said Lyndsey, who said the challenge will be beneficial for a number of reasons, including members' mental health.

"I had this notion in my head a long time ago, but I thought May would be the perfect time - it may even give us a bit of a head start for pre-season too," Lyndsey laughed.

Although the fundraiser is to help the Western Trust, Lyndsey's sister, Wendy, won't be too far from her thoughts.

"We want to keep this fundraiser local because we have a number of people within the club who are nurses, doctors, carers, and different key workers. We are raising money to benefit them."

To donate to Omagh Academy's cause, visit www.gofundme.com/f/team-oa-miles-in-may-challenge

To donate to Omagh Hockey Club's cause, visit https://gfs.me/u/xxu9md