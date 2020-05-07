Translink urges VE day caution

Translink is reminding everyone not to travel on buses and trains on VE Day, Friday 8th May unless their journey is absolutely essential.

The holiday timetable will have limited services for leisure travel with the focus on serving those essential workers that need to go to work.

Translink is closely monitoring its services and passenger numbers and will make some adjustments to bus and train services from Monday 11th May in order to ensure there is adequate capacity for safe social distancing.

Where possible, passengers should travel outside the peak times and leave extra time for their journey.

They should also follow the expert advice, wash hands and maintain social distancing at all times.

It is important that passengers check timetable details before they travel using Translink’s Journey planner app, website or call the contact centre on 028 90 66 66 30.