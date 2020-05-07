Women's Aid launch 'Locked Inside' video

A NEW video produced by Women’s Aid ABCLN - Antrim, Ballymena, Carrickfergus, Larne and Newtownabbey - describes the experiences of women locked inside with their abuser during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Women’s Aid ABCLN knows lockdown is having a direct impact on women and children affected by domestic abuse, and this campaign aims to raise awareness of the dangers for women where home is not a safe place.

Speaking on the ‘Locked Inside’ video, Women’s Aid ABCLN staff who are working with women most at risk say “It’s not that the lockdown is the cause of domestic abuse, it certainly isn’t, but it is exacerbating it because one of the key tactics that abusers use is isolating their victims.”

“At the moment for women who are stuck in the house with a perpetrator she will be pacifying. She will be on high alert; she will be safety planning - saying the right thing, doing the right thing so it doesn't escalate.”

The video has been produced by Saorla Houston, Commissioning Director & Creative Producer at Dazed Media, working with Women’s Aid ABCLN on a pro-bono basis while furloughed from her London based role with Dazed Beauty.

Saorla says “Not being safe in in your own home is a very scary prospect but is the reality for many women in Northern Ireland and beyond, particularly while we are in lockdown during this pandemic. I wanted to create a video that highlighted the danger for women who are in lockdown with domestic abusers.

“The video shows the outside of houses at dusk as the curtains are being closed to convey the tension of night falling and the idea that we don’t always know what is going on behind closed doors.”

“Not only are women physically locked inside due to current restrictions but they are locked inside emotionally, holding everything together, particularly for their children.”

Women’s Aid ABCLN staff speaking on the video say “Don’t feel that you are stuck.

“Don’t ever feel that there isn’t a way out.

“We want women to know you are not alone.

“Women’s Aid ABCLN is here for you and help is available.”

If you are affected by domestic abuse you can call Women’s Aid ABCLN on 028 25 632136. For more information and to see the video go to womens-aid.org.uk/locked-inside