Council to furlough 200 staff

DERRY City and District Council is to furlough 200 staff members under the government’s Job Retention Scheme.

It follows confirmation by the Department for Communities that councils are eligible to make claims under the scheme provided specific terms are met.

This afternoon's monthly meeting of council - being held virtually - heard that as a consequence of the implementation of measures deemed necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to comply with government legislation, there has been a significant reduction from income generating streams in arts, tourism and leisure services.

Staff will be furloughed on current terms and conditions of their employment and there will be "absolutely no financial detriment" to employees, chief executive John Kelpie said.

Staff affected will receive 100 per cent of their salary during the period they are on furlough.

Among workers to be furloughed are those working in visitor and museum services, the Alley Theatre, Guildhall, leisure services and casual workers.

Mr Kelpie said that not all workers within these areas will be furloughed as some have been redeployed elsewhere within council.

Staff will be furloughed for an initial three weeks and the situation will be reviewed regularly, he added.

Mr Kelpie added that the furloughing of the council staff Is not a 'fait au compli' as an application for the temporary lay-offs must now be made to the Treasury.

We'll have the full story in next week's edition.