Four more people sadly lose their lives to coronavirus

FOUR further deaths due to Covid-19 have been announced today (Thursday).

This brings the total number of deaths reported to 422.

On their daily dashboard facility update, the Department of Health said two of those deaths were reported and occurred in the last 24 hours.

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area remains second highest for coronavirus-related deaths, with the figure currently at 46.

There has been an increase in the number of deaths in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area, with the number now at 29, up one from yesterday's figures.

A further 50 individuals have had a positive laboratory test confirmed, with the figure now at 3984 people testing positive for the virus in Northern Ireland - 403 of these in the ABC Council area and 237 in the NMD Council area.

According to the Department's dashboard, to date there have been 75 confirmed Covid-19 care home outbreaks.

A detailed breakdown of the figures can be viewed on the Department of Health's website.