Kilrea pays tribute to John Dallat MLA

HUNDREDS of people lined the streets of Kilrea on Thursday to pay their last respects to John Dallat MLA following a private funeral in St. Mary's church, Drumagarner.

The long-standing SDLP member passed away on Tuesday, aged 73.

A former mayor of Coleraine Borough Council, Mr Dallat was diagnosed with cancer last year but continued in his role as a member of the NI Assembly.

Married to Anne and father of three children - Ronan, Helena and Diarmuid - Mr Dallat was first elected to the assembly in 1998 and served as deputy speaker from 2007 until 2016.

Tributes have been paid to the one-time schoolteacher from across the political spectrum.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said his colleague would be 'sorely missed' for his good humour and wise advice as well as his lifelong opposition to violence and its supporters.

First Minister Arlene Foster said her party, the DUP, was saddened to learn of Mr Dallat's passing.

"We came from very different political outlooks but he was always to the fore in speaking up for his constituents," she said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill expressed her condolences, while Alliance party leader Naomi Long described Mr Dallat's death as a 'genuine loss' for Northern Ireland politics.

Finally, fellow Kilrea man and current mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Cllr Sean Bateson, claimed Mr Dallat would be 'sorely missed' in the town.

“John was a very proud Kilrea man, who dedicated his life to his work as a public representative," said the mayor.

“He will be very sadly missed in Kilrea and beyond and I hope his legacy and achievements will bring comfort to his family and colleagues.”

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date enabling wider family circle and friends an opportunity to celebrate John Dallat's life.