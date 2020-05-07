Last Saturday in Castlederg cancelled

The Last Saturday demonstration at Castlederg scheduled for August has been cancelled.

In fact, all Royal Black Institution events planned for this summer have had to be scrapped due to the coronavirus outbreak, the organisation has announced.

The Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, Rev William Anderson has confirmed that, in line with the resolution passed by the Central Committee on March 14 and following ongoing review of that resolution, all demonstrations, processions and services scheduled to take place over the summer of 2020 have been cancelled.

Demonstrations at Bangor, Co Down (organised by Lurgan District) on 14 July, Kesh, Co Fermanagh, and Southport, England on 1 August and Partick, Glasgow, Scotland on 8 August have all been cancelled.

The Sovereign Grand Master said: “While it is regrettable that this decision has to be taken, the coronavirus pandemic means we are living in difficult and uncertain times, and we appreciate completely our obligations under government regulations that are likely to be with us for the foreseeable future.

“The protection of our members, band members, and all our friends and supporters that take part in and enjoy our processions is paramount, together with our responsibility for the wider community.”

Rev Anderson continued: “Our focus remains on doing all we can to assist with the fight against this terrible virus.

“It has been an extremely difficult time for many, and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have lost loved ones.”

Following the cancellation of the Institution’s summer demonstrations, a spokesperson for Sir Knight Alfred Buller Memorial RBP 1000, organisers of the annual Scarva Sham Fight, said: “We will all miss the sights, the sounds and the pageantry of a day we in RBP 1000 hold very close to our hearts.

“Scarva is a family day, a day for friends who may not see each other from one year to the next but unfortunately it will not feature in our calendar this year.”

The Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, concluded: “I know many of our members and their families will feel a sense of sadness that our demonstrations this summer have had to be cancelled.

“However, we look forward with confidence in Him who is the King of kings and Lord of lords. There is no doubt that in due course our Institution will once again have the opportunity to witness through our processions, services and ongoing charity work, the wonderful saving message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all the world.”