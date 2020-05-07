New principal appointed at Knockavoe School

TAKING on the role of principal at a school is an exciting occasion at any time, but to do it in the middle of a global pandemic brings its own unique set of challenges.

And, with empty classrooms and limited staff numbers on site, Sharon Cassidy admits it's been a strange beginning to her tenure as principal of Knockavoe School and Resource Centre in Strabane.

The coronavirus outbreak means education facilities are closed for the foreseeable future and pupils are unlikely to be back in the familiar and vibrant surrounds of their school until September.

But that has not prevented the school community at Knockavoe giving their new principal a warm welcome.

"I have received many welcome messages from staff, pupils and the wider Knockavoe community.

“Strange too though given our current circumstances," Mrs Cassidy said.

"I have been in school every day with a small number of staff each day - all practising social distancing. Staff are in on a rota basis preparing resources for home learning.

"It has been lovely to meet them but strange not even being able to shake hands.

"This pandemic has placed all school principals in a situation that we have never before experienced.

"Following the Department of Education (DE) and Education Authority (EA) guidance is necessary to support our pupils whilst maintaining the highest level of safety for all."

Read the full interview in this week's edition.