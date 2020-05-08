Bann Maine West Group chips in to raise funds for essential PPE

Bann Maine West Community Cluster (BMW), through Development Officer Joanne Brown Kerr, were able to hand over £3800 to Harold McCloy for Face Shields to help during this Covid crisis.

BMW were keen to do their bit to help out during this current crisis and heard about local man Harold McCloy trying to organise material for scrubs and PPE equipment.

This led to the idea of Joanne doing a sponsored 10 mile run around her farm at home.

BMW committee members contacted people in their local areas which includes Portglenone, Grange, Hillstown, Cloney/Ahoghill, Cullybackey and Tullygarley to help.

Also Ballymena Rotary Club stepped in with a generous donation as well as local Portglenone business E.Gaul & Son.

This along with family and friends allowed us to raise this fantastic amount.

THANKS

Norman Worthington, Chair BMW, commented: “Thanks so much for everyone who donated.

“It’s great to see the power of everyone coming together and making a real difference to help during this crisis. Well done to all involved”.

BMW are continuing to work in their local communities including sending monthly cards to all their Lunch & Learn group which include a ‘surprise’ in each card. April’s was a puzzle.

This will continue each month until regular Lunch & Learn events resume.

They are also assisting local groups with packages and parcels containing a wide range of items and delivering to families, older people and those more vulnerable in the area.

If you want to hear more about BMW, or need some help at this time, don’t hesitate to get in touch by phone on 07866408092, email admin@bannmainewest.co.uk or our Facebook page under Bann Maine West Cluster.