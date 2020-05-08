Five more coronavirus deaths reported by Department of Health

THERE have been a further five coronavirus-related deaths reported by the Department of Health today (Friday).

This means the Department's total now stands at 427.

However, earlier today the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published their figures, which showed 516 deaths have been recorded in total, up to 1 May.

NISRA compiles all deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The Department's daily dashboard reveals that two of their five reported deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus deaths in the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area stands at 47, while 30 deaths have now been reported in Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area.

The total number of individuals with a lab completed test stands at 4022 – 416 of these in theABC borough and 237 in NMD.