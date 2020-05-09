Battle against TB must go on: MLA Irwin

NEWRY & Armagh DUP Assemblyman and DAERA Committee member William Irwin MLA has said that efforts must continue on reducing the prevalence of Bovine TB.

Mr Irwin said that despite the impact of COVID-19 on everyday life, it was important that disease control and testing continued to be given due notice.

Mr Irwin (pictured) had the opportunity to question the DAERA minister Edwin Poots MLA on the issue of TB at the Ad Hoc committee meeting on Thursday in the Assembly.

Mr Irwin MLA said, “The Covid-19 virus is a very concerning issue for everyone in Northern Ireland in every sector and walk of life. The importance of maintaining our guard against this virus must continue as per the Government’s advice.”

He added, “However with this being said, it is important also that our work with regards to diseases in animals and our food supply chain safety must continue to receive the importance and focus in these difficult times.

“I had an opportunity at the Ad Hoc Committee meeting in Stormont on Thursday to question Minister Poots on the issue of TB and it was a useful exchange on the floor of the house. The Minister is fully aware of these concerns and is certainly someone who is keeping a close eye on all aspects of the industry at this critical time.

“TB continues to pose a significant concern for our industry and it is vital that Departmental efforts along with the compliance of our farmers continue to fight this disease which represents a huge cost to the industry and tax payers every year.”

He concluded, “We must not get complacent about Bovine TB and I urge all stakeholders to continue to exercise due care and attention to this disease and ensure that all reasonable steps are taken as to continue to fight this disease in our herds across Northern Ireland.”