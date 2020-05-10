Coronavirus: five more deaths in NI

First Minister claims Northern Ireland will have 'road map' for moving out of lockdown at beginning of week

First Minister Arlene Foster.

By Damian Mullan

FIVE more people diagnosed with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, it was revealed on Sunday.

That bring the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 435, according to Department of Health figures.

These figures are one of two sets published in Northern Ireland.

The other are weekly statistics from Northern Ireland's Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) which cover all fatalities where coronavirus has been recorded on the death certificate.

The news comes as First Minister Arlene Foster said Northern Ireland will have a 'road map' for moving out of lockdown at the beginning of the week.

Mrs Foster said people in Northern Ireland had complied with the social distancing regulations although 'compliance is beginning to fray.'

It looks like while there will be some adjustment to the broad message in England, it appears Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland will all stick to the 'stay home' message.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to change England's mantra to 'stay alert, control the virus, save lives.'

