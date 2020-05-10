WATCH: Mullaglass PS say a big thank you to key workers

PUPILS at Mullaglass Primary School have put together a video to show their appreciation to our key workers at this time.

Principal, Mr Paul Greenaway, sent us the video of the pupils making some noise for NHS staff and other essential workers.

The video also shows off some of the brilliant rainbow pictures the boys and girls have put on display during their time at home.

Introducing the video, Mr Greenaway said, "On behalf of everyone at Mullaglass Primary School we want to say a huge thank you to all of the key workers out there who are doing a remarkable job in really difficult circumstances.

"Over the last few days the children of Mullaglass have sent pictures and videos in to show their appreciation. I hope you enjoy the video and keep up the fantastic work!"