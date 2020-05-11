Fonacab and Nicholl Oils NW200 cancelled for 2020

THIS week, the north coast should have been welcoming leading road racers and their teams - and thousands of bike fans - to the 2020 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils North West 200.

This morning, we learn the inevitable - that there will be no event held on the Triangle circuit this year.

Postponed on March 17 following the government’s introduction of restrictions to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic, organisers Coleraine and District Motor Club had held out some hope that the situation might have improved enough for racing to go ahead at some point later in the year.

That is now not the case.

"Since March, the organisers of the NW200 have been in consultation with all of the relevant agencies to explore the possibility of running the event at a later date during 2020," said a NW200 spokesperson.

"We have corresponded with officials from the N.I. Executive as well as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, plus all of the NW200’s stakeholders, considering every option available to us should there be a suitable window of opportunity.

"Despite these efforts, it is now obvious the disruption and uncertainty the virus will continue to place on all of our lives and activities in the coming months will make it impossible to deliver the extensive planning required to run an event on the scale of the North West 200.

"That being the case, Coleraine and District Motor Club have taken the unfortunate but responsible and necessary decision to cancel the 2020 races. We apologise for any inconvenience this will cause for our competitors, volunteers and race fans.

"A provisional date for the 2021 fonaCAB and Nicholl Oils NW200 Race Week Festival has already been set for May 9-15.

"We hope everyone stays safe and well so we can return to an even bigger and better North West 200 12 months from now," added the spokesperson.