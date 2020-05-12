Newry Chairperson pays tribute to nurses

The Chairperson of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, Councillor Charlie Casey is illuminating Newry Town Hall and Down Leisure Centre blue to mark International Nurses

Day – 12 May 2020. The date commemorates the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s 200th birthday.

Councillor Casey is also encouraging residents to shine a light from their window at 8pm on 12 May to mark the day and show their appreciation for all that nurses are doing during the COVID-19 response.

Councillor Casey said, “The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 – ‘Nurses: A Voice to Lead – Nursing the World to Health’ – is very poignant this year given the current COVID-19 pandemic. I am delighted to be given the chance to celebrate nursing staff around the world. They go the extra mile each day for their patients and, now in particular, nurses are indeed ‘A Voice to Lead’.

“Nurses are putting themselves in danger on the front line addressing a wide range of health challenges, delivering first class health care and most importantly working to keep us all safe.

The nursing profession is currently facing many difficult and unprecedented challenges, so it is so important for us to acknowledge this and join together to celebrate International Nurses' Day.

“On behalf of all citizens of the district I thank all nursing staff for their hard work. Never has it been more important for us to reflect on the compassionate, dedicated and innovative care that nurses deliver, which all goes towards making such positive differences to patients and their families.

You may wish to join me and shine a light from your window at 8pm on Tuesday 12 May to mark the day and show your appreciation for all that nurses are doing to save and rebuild the lives of patients with coronavirus.”