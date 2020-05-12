Power NI price drop welcomed

THE Consumer Council has welcomed news that Power NI’s tariff will decrease 4.8% from July 1 2020.

This reduction reflects some of the recent falls in wholesale prices.

The average Power NI annual bill will decrease by £29.

This means that the average Power NI bill will now be £571 per year.

Paulino Garcia, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council said, “This a really tough time for both households and businesses in Northern Ireland.

“Our research shows that consumers are concerned about rising prices, cash-flow, and how they will make ends meet. Therefore, this saving of around £30 per year, although small, will be welcomed by households."

The Consumer Council has additional consumer support information in relation to the COVID-19 crisis on its website: www.consumercouncil.org.uk/coronavirus.

Announcing the price cut, Power NI’s Managing Director, Stephen McCully said: “We are pleased to be able to help households across Northern Ireland with this price cut, which is now more important than ever with more families staying at home.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, Power NI has been working with and helping customers who have been financially impacted by Covid-19.

“This announcement will enable people to either save more of their own money or to spend elsewhere and put this money back into the local economy.

“From July 1, our customers will be paying significantly less than households in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain and across Europe.”

Outlining the support available, Stephen added:

“We are here to support our customers.

We would like to reassure any of our customers who are worried about paying a bill that there is no need to be concerned, please get in contact as we can help you.

“We are also working with and have provided funding to around 50 charity partners and community groups across Northern Ireland to assist them as they seek to help customers who have been impacted by coronavirus. If you have any difficulties or concerns, please contact us. We are here to help.”

Stephen concluded: “We’d also sincerely like to thank our customers who have self served using our online and automated phone services to top up or manage their accounts which has made sure we have staff free to help the most vulnerable and those who need our help most.”

It is understood that whilst the price reduction relates to domestic customers, businesses and farm customers are benefitting from the same underlying reduction in generation costs, as many have personalised contracts with either a market tracker or a fixed price deal, where the impact on prices will vary depending on contract type and tariff.