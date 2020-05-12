Ulster in Bloom goes digital

FOLLOWING cancellation of the official Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition 2020, the Northern Ireland Local Government Association (NILGA) and Translink have joined forces to launch ‘’Homegrown’ - a new digital Ulster in Bloom showcase to celebrate all things horticultural and help raise community spirits during the Covid-19 emergency.

With people staying at home during lockdown, many are turning their hands to gardening as a therapeutic and rewarding project.

The new ‘Homegrown’ initiative aims to recognise the amazing work going on in communities, gardens, window boxes and hanging baskets right across NI and maybe even inspire some new green-fingers out there.

Translink Ulster in Bloom is about ‘growing communities’ as much as growing flowers and plants so ‘Homegrown’ is a showcase of what local councils and community groups are doing to support local people and get creative outdoors at this challenging time for everyone.

Translink and NILGA are asking Ulster in Bloom participants and the wider public to share photos or short video clips of their gardening endeavours, whether it’s a large garden or a small window box, a rambling rose or a ‘grow your own’ plot - everyone’s efforts are welcome! Simply share it on social media @Translink_NI @NI_LGA #ulsterinbloom

Pictured keeping her green fingers active during lockdown is the current Translink Ulster in Bloom Community Champion Bernie McKenna.