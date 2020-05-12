Furlough scheme to be extended

THE furlough scheme currently supporting 7.5 million workers through the coronavirus crisis will be extended until the end of October, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced.

The scheme - which pays 80% of a worker's salary up to a £2,500 monthly cap - will remain unchanged until the end of July and then continue with employers expected to start footing some of the multi-billion pound bill.

Mr Sunak told MPs that from August there will be greater flexibility in order to allow furloughed staff to begin returning to work.

"Employers currently using the scheme will be able to bring furloughed employees back part-time," he said.

"And we will ask employers to start sharing with the Government the cost of paying people's salaries."

Staff would continue to receive the current level of support through a combination of state and employer contributions.