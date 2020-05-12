'Pathway to Recovery' revealed by NI Executive

THE Northern Ireland Executive has today (Tuesday) outlined its plans for lifting lockdown restrictions in Northern Ireland.

Unlike the governments in the UK and Republic of Ireland, there is no specific dates given for the timeline of events.

First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill acknowledged the public would like to see a timeline, but stressed that their approach will "take account of the trajectory of the pandemic" and "the best medical and scientific advice" at each stage.

They also added the regulations will continue to be reviewed every three weeks.

Meanwhile, UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the UK Government will extend its furlough scheme for another four months, meaning the scheme will pay the wages of workers who are furloughed because of coronavirus until October.

He confirmed that employees will continue to receive 80 per cent of their monthly wages up to £2,500, however he added that the government will be asking companies to "start sharing" the cost of the scheme from August.

While providing some detail of their 'Pathway to Recovery' Mrs Foster and Ms O'Neill said their priority was on saving lives and said they would not be directed by "a calendar setting artificial deadlines".

"The truth is that we will not see a return to all of the normal ways of living we had before the pandemic in the short to medium term at least," they said.

"This pandemic has affected all of our lives in multiple ways and it will take a whole of society approach and collective effort if we are to minimise its impact, and then make the best possible recovery from it."