Great granny hits the road!

GREAT-grandmother Moyra Fullerton has taken up the challenge to walk 5k a day for three weeks during the coronavirus lockdown to raise much-needed funds for Cancer Focus Northern Ireland.

THe super-fit 82-year-old is isolating at the moment with her daughter Bernie McKevitt and family in Glenavy.

But she intends to put the time to good use by raising a fantastic £1,000 for the local charity.

Cancer Focus NI has had to suspend many of its support services for local cancer patients and their families and has furloughed most staff due to the coronavirus.

The charity has also had to postpone its fundraising events, so donations are even more critical at this difficult time.

Bernie revealed that it was a cause close to all their hearts.

“Mammy lost daddy, Joe, over four years ago to lung cancer,” she said.

“My sister Moyra was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at the end of October and recently had her last session of chemo and is thankfully now on her way to recovery.

“Mammy wanted to raise some funds to help others going through cancer and to help them beat it.

“I was telling mammy how charities are struggling with marathons and other events being cancelled and she decided she would like to do this for Cancer Focus NI.”

Moyra, who has ten children, 28 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, also aimed to improve her own fitness – she wanted to increase her walking distance from two miles to 3.2miles - that’s five kilometres..

Bernie added: “Mammy is quite fit for her age, though 5k a day is a challenge for her.

“She always finds the last mile tough, especially on the warm days, but she’s doing really well.

“So far her personal best is a fantastic 5km in less than 53 minutes.”

Rosie Forsythe, of Cancer Focus NI, said it was a ‘fantastic effort’.

“Cancer Focus NI supports thousands of local cancer patients and their families each year at one of the toughest times of their lives but due to COVID-19, we have, unfortunately, had to greatly reduce our care services for the time being.

“We rely hugely on the public to provide over 90 per cent of our income.

“Regrettably, we have also had to cancel or postpone our fundraising events and our income has dramatically reduced, so we are truly grateful to Moyra for taking up this amazing challenge.

“We are very impressed by her efforts and we think she’s just wonderful.

“Moyra is doing her bit to save Cancer Focus NI’s services – we are appealing to everyone to help us too and donate today.”

If you would like to make a donation to Moyra’s walk please go to Bernadette McKevitt’s justgiving page.

You can also support the Cancer Focus NI by making a donate today on cancerfocusni.org/appeal, Text FOCUS to 70660 to donate £5 or text FOCUS £10 to 70660 to donate £10.