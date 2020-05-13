Police and PCSP issue crime prevention advice

THE Police and Antrim and Newtownabbey’s Police and Community Safety Partnership (PCSP) have issued crime prevention advice to help protect business premises during the Coronavirus pandemic.

If your business is currently closed due to Covid 19, this is a good time to review your security to reduce the chances of your premises being targeted by opportunist thieves.

Antrim and Newtownabbey area Superintendent Sue Ann Steen said, “During the pandemic we are continuing to patrol all business premises. If your business is temporarily closed, you should follow the crime prevention advice below:

· Mindful of government health advice, conduct regular security checks of your premises.

· Test and set your alarm and ensure it is fully operational.

· Ensure internal doors, security gates, bollards and fire exit doors are secure

· Remove high value items into secured locations (if practical).

· Remove cash from the premises and install signage stating all cash or valuables have been removed.

If your business is providing critical services during the period please:

· Ensure you have adequate staffing and management present.

· Consider allocation and queuing systems.

· Follow social distancing measures.

· Position staff to manage entrances.

· Where possible SIA licensed security officers should have a visible presence

· Establish queueing contingency plans, including any car parking areas and ensure appropriate security/ staffing levels.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Police and Community Safety Partnership Chair Councillor Paul Dunlop said: “This a worrying time for many local businesses, not just in terms of what the future might hold, but also in terms of protecting your premises from opportunistic theft at this time.

“Implementing good crime prevention practices may help mitigate against theft or damage.”

For further crime prevention advice contact your local crime prevention officer on 101.