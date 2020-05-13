Teacher gets on his bike to help frontline COVID staff

PRIMARY school pupils beware - your teacher may be paying you a visit during lockdown!

An enterprising Templepatrick Primary P7 teacher is getting on his bike to visit each and every one of his students, and raise some money for NHS charities along the way.

And David Alcorn intends to do it all in one day!

He announced his ambitious plan on his justgiving page, and it seems his pupils are missing him as much he is missing them.

He set a target of raising £200 through the venture - but smashed through the £1,000 barrier in just 24 hours.

And that total is continuing to rise. No pressure at all then, Mr Alcorn!

He has explained what has driven him to hit the road for an excellent cause.

“Since we have been in lockdown, I have been keeping in contact with each of the pupils via Google classroom, but I miss seeing them in our classroom everyday,” said the local man.

“I wanted to do something to get me fit, cheer me up and hopefully bring a smile to the face of each of my amazing pupils, while also raising money for our fabulous NHS.

“Everyone working for the NHS is being utterly incredible right now, but this has always been the case.

“Carers enabled both my dad and mum to remain at home while unwell, right until the end.

“Right now they are doing an amazing job for my father-in-law and they pretty much brought my mother-in-law back to life a few years back after she spent several weeks in an Intensive Care Unit, during which we had a ‘gather the family‘"’ phonecall from them.

“My mother-in-law is now back to her strong, independent self thanks to the NHS.

“I can’t thank everyone involved in the NHS enough.

“So with all of that in mind, I plan to cycle from my home in Ballyclare, to the home of each of my P7 pupils - all whilst remaining within government guidelines and maintaining a safe social distance.

“The route will take me through Ballyclare, Glengormley, Doagh, Parkgate, Templepatrick, Muckamore, Antrim, to infinity and beyond!”

He plans to unveil the date for his challenge when hi ‘training allows it’!

In the meantime, to donate visit https://www.justgiving.com/

fundraising/david-alcorn