LATEST: Terex to re-open Dungannon factory

MAJOR Dungannon manufacturing firm Terex is to resume working from next Monday, 18 May.

The company confirmed the resumption of production, at a reduced capacity, at all four of its sites in Northern Ireland.

As well as its plant in Dungannon, Terex operates in Omagh, Campsie and Ballymoney.

The company confirmed that where staff can continue to work from home, they will be able to do so.

Terex is in one of the sectors named as a “priority” by the Department for the Economy.

A number of measures have been put in place to ensure the health and safety of employees, including social distancing protocols, health checks on entering the site and mandatory face coverings for close working or face to face conversations.

The same measures will be put in place for visitors, with only these deemed essential gaining access to the site.

A spokesperson confirmed to the Courier that they anticipate this will continue to be their way of operating for some time.

“We anticipate that these measures will be in place for the foreseeable future,” they said.

“Our Leadership team will continue to monitor the situation daily.”