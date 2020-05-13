No decision on council staff furlough

MORE than a week after revealing it was considering placing staff on furlough, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has confirmed it is yet to reach a decision on the matter.

On Wednesday, May 6, a spokesperson for Council confirmed that it is “currently considering issues around furlough”.

When asked for an update on the matter on Wednesday, May 13, a spokesperson confirmed “there have been no developments to date”.

With a meeting of Council set to take place tomorrow evening (Thursday, May 14) , it remains to be seen if the issue will be debated by the borough’s 41 councillors.”

Communities Minister, Deirdre Hargey MLA, confirmed that councils are eligible to apply to furlough staff through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme on Monday, May 4.

The Minister said: “My priority has been to ensure that the rights of workers are respected and to protect jobs.

“Our 11 councils provide very important functions and services, continuing to do so during this emergency and looking ahead, councils need to be ready to play their part in the economic recovery.

“I am pleased to be able to provide clarity about this issue and most importantly to ensure that council workers jobs are protected.”