Appointments no longer needed for some recycling centres

RESIDENTS no longer need to book appointments at three recycling centres in the borough.

From Thursday May 14, local people can now report directly to Bruslee, Craigmore or Newpark Recycling Centres, with photographic ID as proof of residency in the Borough.

Access to Crumlin and O'Neill Road Recycling Centres is still by appointment only.

Visits can be booked via Live Chat at the Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council website between Monday-Friday 9am - 8pm and Saturday 9am - 5pm.

Telephone bookings can be taken Monday - Friday 9am - 5pm.

Each slot is five minutes per user, with only up to six bags of waste permitted, while vans and trailers will not be allowed entry.

From Thursday May 14 holding areas will not be operated and people can report directly to the Recycling Centre.

Photographic ID will be checked at the centre.

Only the following items will be accepted: general household waste (black bags), garden waste, cardboard and timber

All garden waste must be bagged

No food waste, furniture or rubble will be accepted

All necessary social distancing measures will be complied with.

As a result, staff will not be able to assist customers to remove waste

​Anyone who is self-isolating or has symptoms of COVID-19, e.g. high fever; new and continuous cough, must not visit under any circumstances.

Visits must only be made if absolutely necessary, for example, if storing the waste at home presents a health and safety risk.

Local people have been encouraged to combine visits with other activities, such as grocery shopping, to limit the amount of travel.

Residents are also asked to avoid undertaking unnecessary DIY, conducting ‘clear outs’, creating excess garden waste or other ‘waste generating’ activities until the service is operating normally again.