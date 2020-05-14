A further five deaths reported by the Department of Health

FIVE more lives have been lost to coronavirus, today's update from the Department of Health has confirmed.

Three of those were within the current recording period while another two were reported but not within the current recording period.

This brings the total cumulative deaths as recorded by the Department to 454.

This is one set of figures reported in Northern Ireland, with the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) publishing its weekly figures on Friday. These figures include all those where coronavirus was listed on the death certificate.

Fifty people have died within the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon borough due to coronavirus, the second highest in Northern Ireland, while there have been 32 deaths in the Newry, Mourne and Down district.

There are 464 cases of Covid-19 in the ABC area and there are 254 in the NMD Council area.