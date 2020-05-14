BREAKING: NI to begin easing of restrictions from Monday

THE Executive has just announced that garden centres and recycling centres will be allowed to open in Northern Ireland from Monday as Northern Ireland moves to step one of its coronavirus recovery plan.

At a briefing this afternoon, First Minister Arlene Foster said the Executive met yesterday to discuss the potential lifting of restrictions in light of the latest medical and scientific advice.

She explained the 'R' number, indicating the spread of the virus, was under 0.7.

From Monday, she said the Executive hopes to be in a position to give more detail about step one of the recovery plan announced earlier this week.

Garden centres, ornamental plan nurseries and recycling centres will be allowed to open to the public as long as they can maintain social distancing and public health guidelines.

"I hope the positive progress today will give the public some hope and some reassurance that this will not last forever," Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said.