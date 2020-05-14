WATCH LIVE: Recycling and financial impact on agenda as ABC Council holds first virtual meeting

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is hosting a special meeting tonight (Thursday) using virtual technology.

It will be the council's first meeting since restrictions on movement were introduced in response to the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year.

Last month legislation was announced by the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey MLA, enabling remote meetings to take place with effect from the start of May.

Lord Mayor of Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell said: “This is a first for us as a council and like many organisations we have had to adapt and find new ways of working in response to the crisis. It certainly will be a new challenge chairing a full council meeting remotely but it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“The response to the pandemic has been the main priority for us as a local authority, and it will continue to be during the weeks and months ahead.

“I want to thank the council officers for the work they have done to make this happen.”

Items up for discussion tonight include an update on the Council operating arrangements and its response to the Covid-19 crisis and community recycling centres.

