Creative Carrickmore mother and son produce feel-good video

A creative Carrickmore mother and son have produced a feel-good video of neighbours and friends in the local area dancing to a popular song.

Michelle Donnelly and her son Dylan, a pupil at Drumragh Integrated College, Omagh, have been spending their time in lockdown trying to raise the spirits of others with the powerful effect of music.

Michelle explained: "After lockdown started, community initiatives started in the way of helping others in our area - shopping, sewing, updates, help with the elderly and much, much more.

"I had the bright idea of creating a feel-good video of ones in my local area. While we’re all being told to stay at home, I came across this upbeat song and thought this would be a fun way of bringing everyone together and let’s face it - who doesn’t like to dance?

"So the call went out, and the response was amazing! People from both here and abroad sent in clips of themselves."

The finished product sees dozens of people dancing to Justin Timberlake's popular hit song 'Can't Stop The Feeling' in what is a feel-good video of over three minutes.

"I’d like to thank each and everyone who participated. I cannot watch this without cracking a smile, which I hope you will also."

"So if that’s the case for you, then mission accomplished! Stay safe, stay well, stay at home and we will get through this together."

To view the video, click here.