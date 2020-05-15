Dunclug 'gets to grip' with doors dilemma

YOU’VE got to hand it to the technology department at Dunclug College!

They’ve been helping to get a handle on the coronavirus pitfalls facing society by producing hands free door openers.

And principal, Ruth Wilson, was quick to praise her staff with a glowing tribute on social media platform ‘twitter’.

She said: “Proud of Dunclug College Techology Department for producing the Hands-free Door Opener for use by carers in ten care homes in the Ballymena area.”

Hygiene-friendly door-openers are intended to help us navigate that tricky moment when we need to open doors with sanitized hands.

Epidemiologists estimate the coronavirus can live on surfaces like stainless steel for three days, so these devices could be a game-changer in environments such as hospital wards and care homes where hand sanitation is a matter of life and death.