Health Minister: Keep up the fight against COVID-19

HEALTH Minister Robin Swann has urged to public to stick firmly to social distancing and keep fighting back against COVID-19.

The Minister said progress is being made in the battle against the virus - but the situation remains fragile.

He continued: “It is clear that the death rate from COVID-19 in Northern Ireland is decreasing. However, people are still losing their lives and this virus continues to pose a very real threat.

“Each death is a personal tragedy, leaving family and friends heartbroken. We must never lose sight of that.

“We have seen in the latest NISRA weekly bulletin the number of overall deaths and the number of care home deaths both falling week on week.

“The daily total reported by my Department today showed 15 more lives cut short.

“We must not let up with all the efforts that are being made. We must not undo the hard-fought progress that has been made in flattening the curve.”

Mr Swann added: “Some adjustments are being made in the regulations on social distancing in Northern Ireland.

“That does not mean a general relaxation is imminent or that people can relax their guard. That is the last thing we should be doing.

“So once again this weekend I have the same message for everyone: please look out for yourself and each other by following the advice; when not at home please keep to social distancing; and wash your hands regularly throughout the day. Let’s continue to keep each other safe.”