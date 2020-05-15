Recycling centre reopening times confirmed

ARMAGH'S recycling centre will reopen on Monday afternoon at 12pm, the council has confirmed.

In a statement released tonight, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council said, "Following the announcement by the NI Executive that the disposal of waste is constituted as an appropriate reason for travel, a number of Household Recycling Centres across the Borough will reopen to residents on Monday 18th May from 12 noon - 6pm, Tuesday – Friday 10am – 6pm; Saturday NHS and Care Workers only 8am – 12 noon.

"Centres will reopen for the disposal of additional bagged household waste and organic garden waste that cannot be stored at home, at this time.

"The council plans to extend the materials that can be deposited at the recycling centres and the number of sites available as and when practicable to do so. Please refer to council’s website, social media platforms, email or telephone for the most up to date information."

Meanwhile the council has confirmed that the Bulky Waste Collection Service will be running as normal from next week. To book, please call 0300 0300 900 from Monday, May 18. For items we can collect please visit: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/bulkywaste