Recycling centres in Newry, Mourne and Down district to reopen from Monday

A NUMBER of Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) in the Newry, Mourne and Down District Council area will now reopen on Monday, 18 May following the latest guidance from the Northern Ireland Executive.

This will allow householders to dispose of household waste materials that cannot be stored at home without causing risk of injury or harm to health. A list of the HRC sites that will be in operation from Monday with their opening hours are listed as follows.

Newry HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Camlough HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Warrenpoint HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Kilkeel HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Crossmaglen HRC Tuesday -Thursday 10am - 4pm

Ballynahinch HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Downpatrick HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

Castlewellan HRC Monday - Thursday 10am - 4pm

The HRCs listed above will not be operational at the weekend. Newtownhamilton HRC and Hilltown HRCs will remain closed.

Strict guidelines have been issued by the government for the public to adhere to when visiting the council’s HRC sites. The council is now working to ensure the sites will operated in accordance with the government’s published guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and the public, specifically in terms of social distancing. The council will implement the following restrictions to coincide with the reopening of our HRC sites.

Essential General Household (black bag) waste – maximum limit of 6 bags per household.

Essential Mixed Dry Recyclable waste (paper, cardboard, cans and bottles only)

Garden waste (again restricted to a maximum of 6 bags per household).

No commercial waste will be accepted at this time.

Site users will also be required to pre-sort waste before entry is permitted.

No wood, bulky items of household waste such as old furniture, mattresses or electrical goods will be accepted.

Only one person per vehicle should travel to the site, as only one person will be permitted outside their vehicle once on-site.

People must remain in their vehicle whilst queuing to respect social distancing.

Only cars, small vans and trailers with small loads will be allowed on the sites. Access for vans should be restricted to vans below 1.95 meters high. No large vehicle, horse boxes, tractors or tippers will be allowed on any HRC site.

Visitors to the HRC sites must practice social distancing (maintain two metre distance from staff and other visitors on site), use hand sanitizer and take direction from centre staff. Visitors to the site who refuse to follow instruction may be asked to leave.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson, Councillor Charlie Casey said: “Newry, Mourne and Down District Council would ask that members of the public be patient and respect staff as the operation of this restricted service gets underway.

"The council does anticipate that there may be significant demand in the first few days and that members of the public may be asked to leave and come back on another day. Please treat HRC staff with respect and consideration during this challenging period. Thank you for your continued cooperation in helping keep the district safe and clean.”

The council is it is continually reviewing opening hours in light of rapidly changing events and may have to make further changes at very short notice. To support the continued opening of our HRCs, they would request members of the public help by:

Only visiting the centres where it is absolutely necessary

Keeping heavier/bulkier items at home. Small loads will only be accepted

Following the instructions of our staff at all times

Not approaching our staff without following the minimum two-metre social distancing guidance

Separating your waste before visiting any of our household recycling centres.

For further information please contact Waste and Enforcement on 0330 137 4047. Alternatively email recycling@nmandd.org.