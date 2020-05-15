Residents of Portglenone Road and Ahoghill Road in Randalstown can now register their interest for faster, full fibre broadband via Openreach’s Community Fibre Partnership scheme.

Broadband has quickly become an essential part of our lives and now more than ever, we are relying on the strength of our broadband connections.

Openreach, the company that builds, manages, and maintains the broadband network in Northern Ireland, is inviting residents of Portglenone Road and Ahoghill Road, Randalstown to register their interest in its Community Fibre Partnership (CFP) scheme in order to bring ultrafast broadband to these areas.

The CFP scheme encourages neighbourhoods to work together as a community to bring faster broadband to their area. Openreach contributes some of the costs and the community funds the rest through vouchers available from the government.

Openreach aims to work with communities where the government recognises that publicly funded intervention is need to bring faster broadband to homes and businesses in the area.

Darren Kirgan, engineer at Openreach, said: “Full fibre broadband enables access to high speeds of up to 1GBps, allowing residents to stream in better definition, work from home with less interruptions, and entertain and educate children with ease.

“Residents of Portglenone Road and Ahoghill Road can bring faster, full fibre broadband to their area by simply registering their interest online. We are already more than a third of the way to reaching the target number who need to sign up. Once the target is achieved, we can schedule the build work to commence and you will be able to upgrade to faster, full fibre packages from a choice of communication providers. We want to bring full fibre broadband to your area so get signing!”

Pledge your fibre voucher at www.openreach.com/RGC/Portglenone_Road_Randalstown_RGC.