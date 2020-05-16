Council confirms when Banbridge recycling centre will reopen

THE recycling centre in Banbridge will reopen on Monday (18 May) at 12pm, the council has confirmed.

In a statement, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council confirmed a limited number of Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) would reopen next week.

Those to be opened included the centre on the Scarva Road in Banbridge, as well as those in Armagh, Portadown and Lurgan.

"Following the announcement by the NI Executive that the disposal of waste is constituted as an appropriate reason for travel, a number of Household Recycling Centres across the borough will reopen to residents on Monday, 18 May from 12pm to 6pm, Tuesday to Friday 10am to 6pm; Saturday NHS and Care Workers only 8am to 12pm," said the council.

"Centres will reopen for the disposal of additional bagged household waste and organic garden waste that cannot be stored at home, at this time.

"The council plans to extend the materials that can be deposited at the recycling centres and the number of sites available as and when practicable to do so. Please refer to council’s website, social media platforms, email or telephone for the most up to date information."

Meanwhile the council has confirmed that the Bulky Waste Collection Service will be running as normal from next week. To book, please call 0300 0300 900 from Monday, 18 May. For items we can collect please visit: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/bulkywaste