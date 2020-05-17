New support hub for businesses launched

A NEW programme specifically designed to support local businesses in all sectors adversely affected by the COVID-19 crisis has been launched by Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

Focused on helping businesses survive the COVID-19 crisis, the ABC Business Support Hub Programme is free and open to all businesses based in the borough that have fewer than 50 employees.

Eligible businesses will receive up to 20 hours of mentoring support from a pool of experienced expert business advisors and guidance on additional support packages available, which will help local businesses react to this crisis immediately as well as supporting them to rebuild and recover in the long term.

The mentoring programme offers independent and practical advice on how to mitigate cash flow challenges and assistance on how to prepare for a post-COVID-19 operating environment. Local businesses will be equipped with the right skills and tools to survive and thrive throughout this pandemic to ensure their trading continues long after the crisis is over.

Launching the ABC Business Support Hub Programme, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Mealla Campbell commented, “There’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic is one of the worst health crises we have ever faced, but it is fair to say it has also had a catastrophic impact upon the local economy. Businesses are having to face huge and unprecedented challenges as well as make extremely tough decisions, putting jobs and livelihoods in jeopardy.

“It is incredibly important that we, as a council, demonstrate our commitment to the local economy by helping our local business community to navigate these new, uncertain and challenging times.

“With so much information out there, it can be overwhelming for small businesses to access meaningful and relevant information and we want to help businesses cut through the complexity.

“Through our Business Support Hub, local businesses will be guided by expert mentors on a one-to-one basis to help them access and implement financial assistance programmes as well as other additional support, which could be a real lifeline for many small businesses. I would encourage all small businesses to get in touch and find out more on how this programme can help you through these difficult days ahead.”

The ABC Business Support Hub Programme is part funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund under the Investment for Growth & Jobs Northern Ireland (2014-2020) Programme. It is part of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Business Engagement, Growth Driver and Win More Business programmes.

To apply to the ABC Business Support Hub Programme please visit www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/abcbusinesssupporthub