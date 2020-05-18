Statement issued by the four UK Chief Medical Officers

A joint statement has just been issued from the four UK Chief Medical Officers on an update to coronavirus symptoms.

“From today, all individuals should self-isolate if they develop a new continuous cough or fever or anosmia.

“Anosmia is the loss or a change in your normal sense of smell. It can also affect your sense of taste as the two are closely linked.

“We have been closely monitoring the emerging data and evidence on COVID-19 and after thorough consideration, we are now confident enough to recommend this new measure.

“The individual’s household should also self-isolate for 14 days as per the current guidelines and the individual should stay at home for seven days, or longer if they still have symptoms other than cough or loss of sense of smell or taste," they said.

The statement is signed by Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Dr Frank Atherton, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Ireland, Dr Michael McBride, Chief Medical Officer for Scotland, Dr Gregor Smith and Chief Medical Officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty.

Changes for the symptomatic individual and their household:

Individuals will need to self-isolate immediately if they develop a new continuous cough OR fever OR as of today, a loss or changed sense of normal smell or taste (Anosmia).

All members of their household must also self-isolate according to current guidelines, unless the symptomatic individual receives a negative test result.